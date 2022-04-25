April 25, 2022

‘Supernatural’ Actor Jared Padalecki ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ Reveals Partner Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles has given Supernatural fans an update on co-star Jared Padalecki, who has been in a car accident.

Soon, fans took to social media to express their good wishes for the actor And they hope for a speedy recovery.

“I don’t know if you know what’s going on,” said Ackles. for a crowd of fans. He prefaced that Padalecki was fine with him sharing information beforehand.

“He had a really bad car accident,” Ackles said to the shock of many in the crowd. He added that Padalecki was in the passenger seat at the time.

“He is lucky to be alive and not only that, he is at home recovering. The fact that he is not in the hospital now amazes me.”

Ackles confirmed that there were no fatalities in the accident and that Padalecki was “moving” and “will be back very soon”.

The hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared trended on Twitter.

“I hope everything is fine with you Tweet embedone user wrote.

“You mean so much to me and to so many other people. Thank you for sharing your beautiful soul with the world. Sending you so much love. # WeLoveYouJaredPadaleckiAnother wrote.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on the set of “Supernatural”.
Padalecki and Ackles are best known for portraying brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on the CW . series supernaturalwhich lasted for 15 seasons.

The series revolves around the two brothers who hunt ghosts, demons, monsters and other supernatural beings.

This story originally appeared the sun

