Super Sized Salon member Jamie Lopez has died at the age of 37 after suffering heart complications in Las Vegas.

Super Sized Salon star Jamie Lopez has died at the age of 37 in Las Vegas after suffering heart complications.

Insiders said close to Lopez TMZ Lopez was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital last weekend with complications in her heart.

“It is with great sadness that we announce, with great pain, the passing of the founder and owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the legendary Jimmy Lopez,” the BBC’s rep said in a statement. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this terrible loss.”

The Super Sized Salon, which debuted on WE TV earlier this year, has Lopez losing 400 pounds — initially weighing 846 pounds — and styling her salon, Babydoll Beauty Couture in Las Vegas, from her home.

The series showed Lopez visiting the establishment for the first time, and she was about to start production on the show’s second season.

The salon posted a statement in Lopez’s memory on its Instagram page Monday that read: “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we sadly, with great pain, announce the passing of Babydoll Beauty Couture founder and owner, The Legendary Jamie Lopez.”

She continued: “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon.

We have experienced an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep the Babydoll family and our team in your hearts and prayers.

The salon thanked the staff and crew members from WE tv and Matador Content for all their continued support during this difficult time.

Lopez said Yahoo Beauty In 2017 of her journey, “I started out as a makeup artist and experienced severe discrimination for being a plus-size woman.”

I was so inspired that there was no place I could style my nails or hair in Vegas that would meet my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world.”

Lopez said her personal experiences factored into her decision to open a salon.

“I feel so bad about being mistreated because of my size, and not having a place where I can be beautiful,” she said. “When women walk away from getting services done in my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and attractive.”

