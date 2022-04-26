Super Mario movie postponed until April 2023

The animated Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt was scheduled to arrive later this year, but plans seem to have officially changed now.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto has once again uploaded the company’s Twitter account to deliver the news. The film will now travel from December 21, 2022, to April 2023. It will be an early April release in North America, and a later release in Japan.

In the same update, Miyamoto apologized stating that it was “worth the wait”:

“This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris San, my partner in Illumination about Super Mario Bros., we have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 – April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise you it will be worth the wait.”

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri also shared a statement:

“Miyamoto-san and I have collaborated on all aspects of the Super Mario Bros. movie. Together with our partners at Universal, we have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 – April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan. We are excited to share this wonderful movie with you.” .

Aside from Chris Pratt, the cast will include Charlie Day (pacific rim(as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy)Queen’s gambit(Like Princess Peach, Jack Black)school of rock(as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key)Toy Story 4(Like Toad and Seth Rogan)Pineapple Express) like Donkey Kong.

