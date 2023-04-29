“Super Mario Bros.” to win “Are You God?” Debut – Deadline

Saturday morning: Refresh for updates and chart….two remaining, Super Mario Bros movie And evil dead rise They continue to gain traction at least 25’s, both with terrific loads with wide releases, again this spring, seeing odd number of million results.

Lighting / Nintendo / Universal Super Mario Bros in $37.5 million It continues to break records with the best fourth weekend ever for an animated film, beating Incredibles 2‘s $28.4 million. local run cume tomorrow rises to $487.5 million.

Now, New Line evil dead rise – Young people love this movie very much, it only has 50% regression $12.3 million. (smiling By the way, the second weekend wait rate was a staggering -18%, but -45% for a horror movie is also something to brag about). This second decline of the weekend is better than the drop in Fede Alvarez’s 2013 remake of -63%. By EOD Sunday, this latest installment of the Sam Raimi franchise will be ahead of Alvarez’s release by 9.8% with $44.5 million.

It all attacks you before Lionsgate’s adaptation of the Judy Blume feature Are you with God? I’m Margaret ($5.65 million) In third place is the limited edition same studio Finnish type pic Siso ($3 million) in tenth place, Sony/Affirm’s Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once World Heavyweight Champion ($2.8 million) in the eleventh. Some distributors did not release their estimates on Saturday, so these numbers are subject to change.

Further responding to exhibitors’ demand for the product is Disney with its 40th Anniversary reissue Star Wars: Return of the JediAnd It is the broth of the Mouse House at $4.9 million In fourth place in the 500 Theaters and grossing close to $10,000 per screen.

Friday morning: like Super Mario Bros movie Drums toward a box office result that would make it the highest-grossing animated film of all time at the domestic box office, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Waiting to Pounce, Lionsgate is browsing the pre-summer calendar this weekend with two films targeting two different offerings: the long-awaited feature film of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel, Are you with God? I’m Margaret Aimed at women, taking over the Finnish genre title Sony Stage 6 sisso, Aimed at kind men.

Are you with God? open to $600,000 In a bundle of Thursday night previews and early access shows. There’s a possibility that the adaptation, which was produced by James L. Brooks and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, grossed more than $7 million-$9 million, opening in low double digits as it expands to 3,343 theaters.

Craig’s last movie with teenage Brooks edge seventeen It made $220,000 in Thursday previews on its way to a $4.75 million opening.

Are you with God? It cost nearly $30 million and stars Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Abby Ryder Fortson in the title role, and Benny Safdie. The movie set in the 70s is about the challenges of a young teenage girl edge seventeen The filmmakers are currently 99% rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lionsgate Siso Thursday surprised, taking 585 thousand dollars. The picture, which will be shown in just 900 theaters this weekend, is expected to debut $4 million, but it could be more than that now. 94% new feature film produced by Galmari Hilander (Rare Exports, Big Game) follows Aatami, an ex-soldier in 1945 who discovers gold in the deep wilderness of Finland while on his way to the city. Brutal Nazis on a scorched earth mission discover his hidden treasure. He must go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing the last Nazi. Atmi is portrayed by director Jorma Tommila’s longtime collaborator.

Sony also owns the religion-based title Affirm Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once World Heavyweight Champion End of this week.

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Everett Group Courtesy of Sony

The picture tells the story of the future world heavyweight champion from his impoverished childhood to channeling his anger into becoming an Olympic gold medalist and world heavyweight champion. His near-death experience took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. However, seeing his community struggle spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most prospective world heavyweight boxing champion. George Tillman, Jr. directs. Chris Davis plays George Foreman. Sony has booked the film at 3,000 locations with an outlook of $5 million. Yesterday, the previews took place which started at 4 p.m 250 thousand dollars in 2,600 theatres. The $32 million production was co-financed with TSG.

Universal Pictures/Collection Courtesy of Everett

Meanwhile, Lighting / Universal / Nintendo Super Mario Bros movieto make $2.97 million To lead Thursday’s box office, down -1% as of Wednesday, for a third week of $73 million and running total 450 million dollars. It is expected to be the fourth weekend in $30 million ranges. within 23 days, Super Mario Bros 9% fall behind Incredibles 2 At the same time. This does not mean that she can not catch up.

new font evil dead rise to make $1.59 million Yesterday, down -5% from Wednesday for a weekly total of $32.2 million. Weekend 2, estimated to drop by -60% like most horror pictures, will be there $9.8 million.

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Lionsgate

Also highlights Thursday’s top five at the box office: Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 Finally became the highest paid franchise franchise $171.5 millionThe best John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $171 million. It was the fifth Thursday of Forthquail 500 thousand dollars-2% from Wednesday for $8 million per week.

MGM’s Guy Ritchie the covenant In 2611 he saw a 457 thousand dollars Thursday, -4% from Wednesday for the first week of $8.67 million.

Amazon air In 2,823 theaters, it made $395,000 yesterday, down -9% for its third week of release $7.3 millionthe total total $43.6 million.