Super Mario Bros. Movies brings back the family box office

Movie theaters have struggled to recover from the pandemic, in part, because the once-reliable family audience has wandered off. Last year, family films – largely animated ones – accounted for 17 percent of worldwide ticket sales, about half of what they were in 2019.

But over the weekend, the Super Mario Bros. movie came out. The movie from Universal Pictures families widely, grossing an estimated $146.4 million in ticket sales in theaters in the United States and Canada, for a total of $204.6 million since its arrival Wednesday. The PG-rated movie cost Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo nearly $100 million.

“Super Mario Bros. Movie.” , about Brooklyn plumbers who set out on a magical and treacherous realm known as the Mushroom Kingdom, rack up an extra $173 million overseas — as a result one Hollywood trade news site dubbed “Crazy plumb,” noting that it was on par with the results of mega Universal franchises like “Fast and Furious” and “Jurassic World.”

Are family movies making a comeback that Hollywood can once again count them as relatively sure things?