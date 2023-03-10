Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Easter Eggs: Full Breakdown

Nintendo and Illumination first appeared in the latest trailer for Super Mario Bros movie On Thursday, revealing more about the adventures of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad through the Mushroom Kingdom. The latest trailer for the animated Mario movie didn’t explain much new about the story, but it did give us a lot Mad Max: Fury Road– Action inspired by Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road and offered a sneak peek at some new locations outside of the Mushroom Kingdom.

It also included some fun references, deep cuts and a few things we haven’t really seen in a Super Mario game before, like the Fire Flower Donkey Kong. This is what we (and other people) spotted.

Lama Gemayel was released to death

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

ahem, the latest star Super Mario Bros movie The trailer is this little Luma, plucked from a world Super Mario Galaxy. Luma’s reference to death’s “sweet respite” is more than comic relief, it’s accurate to Luma’s types. At the end of Super Mario Galaxy, a group of Luma zealously sacrifice themselves to save the galaxy by drifting into a black hole created by Bowser. These guys absolutely love death!

Donkey Kong is burning

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

Anyone who has played Super Mario knows that consuming the Fire Flower’s power not only gives you the ability to throw fireballs, but also a fun color change. We’ve already seen Princess Peach in Fire Flower mode in a previous trailer for Super Mario Bros moviebut seeing DK in a red and white palette isn’t something we’ve seen in Mario games outside of the Mario vs. Mario series. TRUE donkey kong, He is just one of his ultimate followers.

Mario Kart is on the list

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

This is just a nice little reference to the game, but the kart selection process seems to be a bit tricky Super Mario Bros movie Matching games: It looks like Peach, Mario, and Toad will use a slot-style menu device to choose their kart, wheels, and glider in the movie, just as players do in Mario Kart 8.

Super Mario saga

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

While we’ve seen a lot of the mushroom kingdom already Super Mario Bros movieThe final trailer gives us a glimpse of the Sand Kingdom Super Mario Odyssey. And hey, that sure sounds like a very detailed Bob-omb Battlefield interpretation.

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

Rainbow Trail Leap of Faith (and Double Dash!)

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

It looks like Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road is going to get a lot more screens Super Mario Bros movie, in which King Koopa’s soldiers will chase Mario, Peach, Toad, and different Kongs. But the footage of Mario getting a double Bullet replica certainly seems like a nod to Mario Kart 64 A “leap of faith” shortcut that can be used to exploit your way to victory. One could interpret the hijacking/kidnapping of the Koopa Troopa hoover bike as a slanted reference to Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

Mario’s mushroom head

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

Mario is in the process of making mushrooms in Super Mario Bros movie, and will be 100% accurate. still freeze frame – Lesnovsky spotted her on Twitter – From the moment Mario turns on it appears, just like the original NES Super Mario Bros.Super mushroom growing powers go to Mario head first.

for cart only

Image: Lighting/Nintendo

Out of respect for our troops, I feel compelled to point out to Mr. Bowser that “those things” in your army are called Spinys. Please show some love to our boys in red.

Read more