Super Mario Bros. movie delayed. Until 2023

An adaptation of Super Mario Bros. was originally scheduled to be released. on December 21, targeting a theater show during the holiday season. The film will now be released in theaters on April 7, 2023 in North America. A Japanese version will be released on April 28.

Super Mario Bros series creator and Nintendo leader Shigeru Miyamoto announced the change in release date through Nintendo social media Monday night.

After consulting with Chris San, [producer Chris Meledandri,] Miyamoto, my partner in Illumination in Super Mario Bros., wrote. , we have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023. “My deepest apologies but I promise you it will be worth the wait.”

As Mario’s move leaves a holiday hiatus for Universal, studio moves DreamWorks Animation’s release datePuss in Boots: Last WishTo fill in, the release date is December 21. The second part of Shrek was scheduled to hit theaters September 23.

After years of pregnancy, plans for the animated Super Mario Bros. movie began to stagnate in 2018, with Nintendo and Universal announcing a partnership on the project. He was also on board Illumination Entertainment, the animation studio behind “Minions,” “Despicable Me,” and “Sing.” Universal and Nintendo are co-financing the feature film.

In September 2021, Nintendo revealed the voice cast for Super Mario Bros., tapping Chris Pratt to voice the Italian plumbing champion. The vocal group also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Todd, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamik, and Fred Armisen As Cranky Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco. like Spike. The original voice actor for Mario Charles Martinet will have a feature role in the film.

After the cast was announced, producer Meledandri revealed that Pratt would not voice Mario with a heavy Italian accent in the film.

Directing is Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, having previously collaborated on the animated series Teen Titans Go! and the spin-off film “Teen Titans Go! To the Cinema”. The script is from Matthew Fogel, whose credits include “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and the upcoming lighting title “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”