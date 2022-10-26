October 26, 2022

‘Super emitters’ of methane detected on Earth by a space station experiment

A methane plume 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) long that NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation mission detected southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

A powerful eye in the sky is helping scientists spy on the “super emitters” of methane, a greenhouse gas about 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

This observer is NASA’s Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation Tool, or EMIT for short. Done EMIT Mapping the chemical composition of dust Throughout the desert areas of the Earth since installed on the outer part of International Space Station (ISS) in July, to help researchers understand how airborne dust affects the climate.

