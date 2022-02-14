Super Bowl Halftime Points LIVE Updates: The Rams Bengals leads before the show

Rachel Schultz, left, and sisters Mamie Rust, of Cincinnati, earned free tickets to the game as sweepstakes winners for Bengals season ticket holders.

Rachel Schultz, left, and sisters Mamie Rust, of Cincinnati, earned free tickets to the game as sweepstakes winners for Bengals season ticket holders. credit… Gabriella Anguti-Jones for The New York Times

Brandon Wright and Scott Bearding met at the airport at 6 a.m. on Sunday and drove to Los Angeles from Cincinnati with a backpack and Joe Boroughs.

“I saw him at the airport without luggage, like me,” Wright said, and I was like, ‘You’re probably doing what I do.

Wright and Berding purchased Super Bowl tickets online the morning of the game. After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, they took an Uber straight to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the site of Super Bowl LVI. Flight back to Cincinnati on Sunday at 11pm

“We’re not doing anything touristy, this is purely business,” Wright said.

Rachel Schultz and Mamie Rast also arrived at SoFi Stadium early Sunday morning. Float on the edge of the pitch and enjoy Temperatures are in the mid-80s, they shouted, “From Dai!” For every Bengals fan on the horizon. “We don’t want to miss a second of this day, we want to suck it all up,” Schultz said.

Schultz Wurst, the sisters from Cincinnati, were given free tickets to the game as sweepstakes winners for season ticket holders of the Bengals. Their family has had season tickets for 22 years. “More than two-thirds of our lives we’ve been sitting in Bengals Stadium with the family and predating them. For us, that’s a dream, and I don’t care if there are more Rams fans here, or not, for the stadium advantage at home,” Schultz said.

Paul Brown, who runs a pop-up restaurant, introduced jerk chicken to fans outside the SoFi Arena. credit… Gabriella Anguti-Jones for The New York Times Higgins and Joe Burrow jerseys hung on the Kamal Shabazz podium outside the SoFi Arena. credit… Gabriella Anguti-Jones for The New York Times

For Stephen Archuleta, a safety engineer from Hesperia, California, about 95 miles northeast of Englewood, who currently lives in San Francisco, it took “a drop-off at the airport, a flight, a taxi, and then a Starbucks ‘coffee’ to get to the Super Bowl.” But he’s excited by the prospect of coming home with a Rams slide and the fantasy of seeing a much-discussed hologram Tupac, like when Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg used one at Coachella years ago.

“Our competitors, the 49ers, have been in several Super Bowls, and now I can finally go to one. Now I might go back to San Francisco and say I got a slice too!”

Terry and Randy Owens, die-hard Bengals fans, have had their eyes set on Super Bowl tickets since the start of the season. “We’ve said if we go to the Super Bowl, we’ll make it there no matter what. We’ll worry about the cost later. The money comes, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Terry Owens said.