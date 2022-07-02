Sun Valley Conference 2022: When private jets land in a small Idaho town

Hailey, Idaho – Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, flies in a Gulfstream G650. So did Jeff Bezos and Dan Shulman, CEO of PayPal. The planes, of which approximately 470 are in service, sell for $75 million each.

Most days, these planes circulate, transporting industry leaders to meetings all over the world. But for one week in July, some converge on a 100-foot-wide asphalt runway alongside the jagged hills of Idaho’s Wood River Valley.

The occasion is the annual Sun Valley Conference, a shoulder-rubbing mine organized by secret investment bank Allen & Company. Known as “Billionaires Summer Camp,” the conference kicks off this year on Tuesday, drawing in industry giants and their families — some of whom are on the lookout for local babysitters bound by non-disclosure agreements. Between organized trips and fly-fishing at past gatherings, there were sessions on creativity, climate change, and immigration reform.