Sum 41 says they will disband after their final tour and album

“Being able to ride the wave of MTV-type hype they had and turn that into a career with real longevity and respectability is a rare thing that they’ve been able to achieve,” Mr. McEntee said.

The band’s music seems to capture the spirit of suburban teen geeks.

In an interview with Billboard in 2021Mr. Whibley said that when the band, which formed in a suburb of Toronto in 1996, was trying to get attention, its members filmed themselves “doing stupid things like shooting people in the water, gutting houses, and cutting it with some film of our shows.”

Then the band’s manager sent a three-minute version of the video to record companies.

“And after that, it was a matter of weeks,” said Mr. Whibley. “Every brand in the US was trying to sign with us, and it turned into a major bidding war.”

Mike Damante, author of “Hey Suburbia: A Guide to the Emo/Pop-Punk Rise”, said that Sum 41 was one of the first folk pop-punk bands to fuse metal and hip-hop and that they disbanded during a “really nostalgic time period”. For this time in music.

In recent years, Sum 41 has toured with Simple Plan and The Offspring.

Recently, Mr. McEntee said, the band has been producing music “as good or better” than their music in the early 2000s.

“I always like to see people come out on top, rather than come out sad,” he said.