Sum 41 says they will disband after their final tour and album

Sum 41 announced Monday that they were breaking up after 27 years, unleashing nostalgia for the early 2000s, when pop punk sounded everywhere on MTV’s “Total Request Live” and in memorable scenes in movies. trending.
Fronted by spiky-haired singer Deryck Whibley, the Canadian group was part of a pop-punk wave that included Blink-182, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte, and Avril Lavigne. Their hits included “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep,” which fans loved getting in their car or jumping up and down to attend shows.
The band’s music has also been featured in popular films from the early 2000s, among them “Spider-Man” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “bring it on.”
in statement on TwitterTotal 41 did not explain why it was disbanded. She said she plans to finish touring this year and that she will release one last album, “Heaven:Q:Hell,” and announce one last tour to celebrate the end of her show.
“Being in Total 41 since 1996 has brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band members wrote. “We are eternally grateful to our fans, old and new, who have supported us in every way. It’s hard to express the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”
News of the band’s decision caused fans to mourn the end of an era. While many punk fans despised Sum 41 and other groups like it as safe and traditional, pop punk fans said the music was part of the soundtrack of their youth.
Fat Lip reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart after the release of Sum 41’s breakthrough album “All Killer No Filler” in 2001. Decades later, fans still pack Sum 41 shows in fishnet stockings or dark skinny jeans. Heavy eyeliner, outlined with tri-color wrist bands.
“The Punk Rock MBA” YouTube series, which features an episode on YouTube, said Finn McKenty, creator of “The Punk Rock MBA” series.The strange history of Sum 41. “
“Being able to ride the wave of MTV-type hype they had and turn that into a career with real longevity and respectability is a rare thing that they’ve been able to achieve,” Mr. McEntee said.
The band’s music seems to capture the spirit of suburban teen geeks.
In an interview with Billboard in 2021Mr. Whibley said that when the band, which formed in a suburb of Toronto in 1996, was trying to get attention, its members filmed themselves “doing stupid things like shooting people in the water, gutting houses, and cutting it with some film of our shows.”
Then the band’s manager sent a three-minute version of the video to record companies.
“And after that, it was a matter of weeks,” said Mr. Whibley. “Every brand in the US was trying to sign with us, and it turned into a major bidding war.”
Mike Damante, author of “Hey Suburbia: A Guide to the Emo/Pop-Punk Rise”, said that Sum 41 was one of the first folk pop-punk bands to fuse metal and hip-hop and that they disbanded during a “really nostalgic time period”. For this time in music.
In recent years, Sum 41 has toured with Simple Plan and The Offspring.
Recently, Mr. McEntee said, the band has been producing music “as good or better” than their music in the early 2000s.
“I always like to see people come out on top, rather than come out sad,” he said.
More Stories
Studios are considering an end date for the WGA strike
King Charles reportedly wished Prince Archie a happy birthday, ‘wherever he is’
Katy Perry gets to dance with the royal family at King Charles Coronation – Misc