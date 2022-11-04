November 4, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Sullivan meets with Zelensky in Kyiv to announce $400 million in military aid

Aygen 36 mins ago 2 min read
Sullivan meets with Zelensky in Kyiv to announce $400 million in military aid

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announce a new $400 million military aid package the United States is sending amid the Russian invasion.

The new security assistance package includes refurbished T-72 tanks, the first time the US has sent tanks to Ukraine, as well as drones and refurbished 250 HAWK surface-to-air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine, according to it. to the White House.

The White House said Sullivan visited with Zelensky “to affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He also emphasized the continued provision of economic and humanitarian aid, as well as the ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Besides Zelensky, Sullivan met with Chief of Staff of the President Andrei Yermak, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and others.

Earlier this week, Senators Chris Coons (D-D) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) Also travel to Kyiv To meet with Zelensky to bolster bipartisan support for the country ahead of the midterm elections.

Their visit comes amid concerns that Republicans and Democrats alike are divided over US support for Ukraine after some lawmakers in both parties increased their criticism of the billions in military and economic support sent by the United States.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (California) recently said the GOP-controlled House would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine, released the House Democrats last month and then withdrew a letter calling on Biden to prioritize negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. .

See also  The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for their achievements in quantum mechanics.

The United States has provided more than $18 billion in security assistance and $1.5 billion in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ukraine: Zelensky accuses Russia of energy “terrorism”, as Russian strikes cut off power over millions

9 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Donald Trump’s speech today – Latest: Trump asks crowd to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he shouts about ‘armed’ justice system

17 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Russo-Ukrainian War: Live News and Updates

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – 12-year-old Hungarian boy dies after soccer practice

4 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Twitter is laying off staff as Musk blames activists for massive drop in ad revenue

11 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Barbra Streisand on her early recordings: ‘That Girl Can Sing’

15 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Artemis I: NASA’s massive moon rocket is back on the launch pad for its next launch attempt

26 mins ago Izer