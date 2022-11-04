Sullivan meets with Zelensky in Kyiv to announce $400 million in military aid

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announce a new $400 million military aid package the United States is sending amid the Russian invasion.

The new security assistance package includes refurbished T-72 tanks, the first time the US has sent tanks to Ukraine, as well as drones and refurbished 250 HAWK surface-to-air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine, according to it. to the White House.

The White House said Sullivan visited with Zelensky “to affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He also emphasized the continued provision of economic and humanitarian aid, as well as the ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Besides Zelensky, Sullivan met with Chief of Staff of the President Andrei Yermak, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and others.

Earlier this week, Senators Chris Coons (D-D) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) Also travel to Kyiv To meet with Zelensky to bolster bipartisan support for the country ahead of the midterm elections.

Their visit comes amid concerns that Republicans and Democrats alike are divided over US support for Ukraine after some lawmakers in both parties increased their criticism of the billions in military and economic support sent by the United States.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (California) recently said the GOP-controlled House would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine, released the House Democrats last month and then withdrew a letter calling on Biden to prioritize negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. .

The United States has provided more than $18 billion in security assistance and $1.5 billion in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February.