Succession Season 4 Episode 3 New Series Reaches High Audience – Deadline

Succession Season 4 set another audience record with its stunning third episode.

Sunday night’s shock hit from the episode reached 2.5 million viewers via HBO Max and linear telecasts, setting off a new series high. That’s a 22% increase from last week’s same-day audience of 2 million and 7% more than the previous episode’s record of 2.3 million audience.

The Season 2 premiere episode has now reached nearly 7 million viewers across platforms since its launch, according to HBO.

Premiere of a movie Succession It was up 62% compared to the season 3 premiere’s 1.4 million viewership in October 2021. At the time, it marked the best nightly showing of any HBO original series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.

The Royco family saga begins to unfold with the imminent sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). The prospect of a seismic sale sparks existential anxiety and a family divide among the royals: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Tuck). Hopefully, a Roy-esque power struggle will ensue as the family weighs a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession It has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series winning season two and three, which premieres in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produced and featured the series. EPs also include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Gene Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roach, Scott Ferguson, John Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

New episodes of the series premiere Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and 9pm ET/6pm PT on HBO Max.