Succession Ends With Season 4 On HBO – The Hollywood Reporter

Succession, The Emmy Award-winning HBO drama that helped redefine premium cable network post-apocalypse game of thronesends.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that the upcoming fourth season will indeed be the final run on the Warner Bros.-backed premium cable network. The New Yorker That’s a promise in the title Succession. I never thought this could go on forever. The ending was always kind of on my mind. Since season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next season, the next, or is it the next season? ”

“I met with a few of my fellow writers before we started writing Season 4, around November, December, 2021, and I kind of said, ‘Look, I think this should probably be the case. But what do you think?’ And we played different scenarios: we could do two short seasons or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something a little bit different, be the kind of fun show that’s so loose and free, where there’s going to be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we can do something a little more powerful and full, and just go strong. And this has definitely always been my favourite.”

HBO representatives declined to comment beyond confirming The New Yorker The story is accurate. Season four of Succession Returns March 26th on HBO.

The news ends speculation about whether Succession It will either sign on with its fourth or fifth season, something Armstrong has been teasing since the satirical drama broke out as an awards season darling.

“I feel deeply conflicted. I absolutely enjoy this period when we do the editing — it’s the whole season — but we haven’t published it yet. I love the interregnum,” Armstrong said. It was, or that was the case, but I didn’t have to face it in the world. It was a tough decision, because the collaboration — with the cast, with my fellow writers, with Nick Brittle and Marc Millhaud and the other directors — they’ve been so good. And I feel like I’ve done the best job I can do, working with them. And HBO has been generous and probably would have completed more seasons, and they’ve been nice about saying, “It’s your decision.” That’s nice, but it’s also a liability in the end—it feels totally perverted to stop doing that.”

Succession It broke out in its first season and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Dramatic Series for its second run and followed that up with another win for its third season. The show’s sweeping cast, including stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Brown, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook, have become regular names every awards season and racked up several wins between them. Armstrong took home an Emmy Award for writing a drama series, and other stars and directors also received statuettes for their work on the series. Succession.

Created by Armstrong, who secured an overall deal with HBO for his work on the series, Succession He is also an exec of productions by Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Gene Tranter, Melod, Tony Roach, Scott Ferguson, John Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Succession It became a flagship show for HBO after wrapping up such award-winning hits including game of thrones And vice president. It is part of a list of cabler originals led by Casey Bloys that also includes white lotusAnd Barry, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Industry, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us And game of thrones branch Dragon house.

Bloys has insisted for some time that the decision to terminate Succession It would be entirely up to Armstrong since the CEO has a history of letting the creators decide what’s best for the story. Bloys also confirmed it Succession It’s unlikely to get a separate treatment, which runs counter to the franchise strategy most conglomerates have taken in the Peak TV era. However, Armstrong told The New Yorker That the door remains open to revisiting the power-hungry world of the Roys: “I think the succession story we’ve been telling is complete,” he said. “This is the muscular season of exhausting all our reserves of interest, and I think there is some pain in all of these characters that is really strong. But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied universe, or allied characters, or some of the same characters — that’s also strong in me. I warned about the end of the show, when I spoke to some of my collaborators, like, ‘Maybe there’s another part of this world we could go back to, if there’s an appetite?’ On this. This is another real feeling.”