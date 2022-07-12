Succession breaks record for acting Emmy nomination with 14 gestures

HBO’s “Succession” It garnered the most Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning with 25 nominations — and broke the record for the most acting nominations in a year.

The much-celebrated series about the inner workings of an uber-rich family garnered 14 nominations in the acting categories, enough to beat previous record holders “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man,” both with 13.

All main cast members have been recognized: Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for the lead actor role and drama; Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook for supporting the actress. and Nicholas Brown, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen as the supporting actor. Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, and Harriet Walter were honored as guest actresses in the drama, while Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgard got nods in guest acting, the drama.

The making of history doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given how much love the Academy has shown for the “Succession” in the past. It received 18 nominations last year for its second season. Earlier this year, the third season won a SAG Award for Actors of the Group (which Tell us Brian Cox He meant him most of all recognition), as well as the Producers Guild Award for Dramatic Series, and two Writers Guild Awards and a Directors Guild Award for directing drama.

Production on the fourth season began in June, with Mark Miloud directing the first episode. HBO released this statement about the new season’s storyline: “In Season 4 of Episode 10, the sale of media group Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson is closer than ever. The prospect of this seismic sale raises existential anxiety and a family divide among the royals as they They anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs a future in which their cultural and political weight is severely diminished.”

