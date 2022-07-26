Stunning video shows a huge fireball lighting up the night sky over the United States

This fireball was a “random event” and was not associated with any meteor showers.

A spectacular fireball was seen on Friday roaming over several US states, including Indiana and Wisconsin. The American Meteor Society (AMS) shared a video of the viewing and said it had received about 150 reports of a fireball.

according to NEWSWEEKRobert Lunsford, AMS Fireball Report Coordinator, reported that the flight of the fireball, which was heading to the northeast, lasted between three and five seconds. The fireball entered the atmosphere over Advance, Indiana, and disintegrated over the Burlington, Indiana, area, according to AMS.

See the video below:

Furthermore, the Meteoritic Society reported that reports of sightings came from Indiana, Alabama, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky. Mr Lunsford reportedly said this fireball was likely a “random event” and not associated with any particular meteor showers.

“I’ve seen a lot of fireballs in this part of the sky, but it was the biggest by far,” one of the people who spotted the fireball in Ohio told AMS. Another eyewitness stated, “I’ve never seen anything like what I just saw. It was beautiful and exciting and prompted me to do a quick search and see who else saw it.” “All I know is that it was massive and amazing to see even if it was only for a few seconds. Amazing!” Third added.

Read also | Perseid meteor shower 2022 in progress: essential things to know

Fireball is another term for a brilliant meteor. It is much brighter than an ordinary meteor because the pieces of space debris it causes are larger.

Meteors, also known as a shooting star, are the streak of light we see in the sky when asteroids or meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up in the process.