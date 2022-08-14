Stunning photos of giant sturgeon

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The last supermoon of the year has been captured by the camera in stunning images from around the world.

Seen in France, Brazil, the United States, Germany, Italy and other places, the large orb seems to fill the black night sky with ink.

in some pictures Giant moon appears With a reddish orange tint.

Supermoons are the largest and brightest full moons of the year.

The term “super moon” is defined as either a new moon or a full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

The sturgeon moon was predicted To influence the visibility of the annual meteor showers from Perseid, which peaked on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Maine Farmers’ calendar, the Algonquin tribes called this moon sturgeon because of the large fish that are more easily caught at this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water.

NASA observes this moon It is also called the green corn moon.

The next full moon will occur on September 10, and is known as the Harvest Moon.