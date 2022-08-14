August 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Stunning photos of giant sturgeon

Izer 33 mins ago 1 min read
Stunning photos of giant sturgeon

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The last supermoon of the year has been captured by the camera in stunning images from around the world.

Seen in France, Brazil, the United States, Germany, Italy and other places, the large orb seems to fill the black night sky with ink.

in some pictures Giant moon appears With a reddish orange tint.

Supermoons are the largest and brightest full moons of the year.

Sturgeon Supermon: When do you see it?

The term “super moon” is defined as either a new moon or a full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

The sturgeon moon was predicted To influence the visibility of the annual meteor showers from Perseid, which peaked on Friday and Saturday.

The whole strawberry supermoon was seen in amazing detail

According to the Maine Farmers’ calendar, the Algonquin tribes called this moon sturgeon because of the large fish that are more easily caught at this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water.

NASA observes this moon It is also called the green corn moon.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

The next full moon will occur on September 10, and is known as the Harvest Moon.

Julia Mosto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

See also  NASA launches Capstone, the 55-pound cube satellite on the Moon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

NYC yellow taxi driver bludgeoned to death in Queens

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Robot shows it’s possible to swim through the void of a curved universe: ScienceAlert

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

New research overturns 100-year understanding of color perception

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

New York Times: Trump’s lawyer says classified documents returned to government

15 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Delaware man Duane Caterman wins Maryland lottery twice in two months

21 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well qualifies for an Oscar

28 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

Stunning photos of giant sturgeon

33 mins ago Izer