Stunning photos of a Ukrainian family’s yellow kitchen

Photos of a Ukrainian family’s kitchen in Dnipro have gone viral on social media. The yellow kitchen furniture became visible to the outside world after the side of the building was completely torn off by a Russian missile strike last Saturday. One of the stairwells of the large apartment complex was literally destroyed along with the apartments there, and at least forty people died in the attack, three of the victims being children. Rescue teams were still searching for survivors amid the rubble on Monday.

The BBC According to his report, the well-known boxing trainer Mihajlo Korenovski and his family lived in an apartment with a yellow kitchen. Korenowski was reportedly killed in the attack, but his wife and children survived the airstrike.

The stunning image, taken by Ukrainian photojournalist Jan Dobronosov, is notable for its sharp contrast between the normal and the abnormal: a bowl of apples still on the table, dishes waiting to be washed lie in the sink, on the other side. The kitchen shows traces of the devastation caused by the Russian attack.

The kitchen of an apartment building badly damaged by a Russian missile strike is seen in Dnipro on January 15, 2023 – Photo: Yan Dobronozov/Reuters