March 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Stunning photo showing astronauts walking in space from Earth

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Stunning photo showing astronauts walking in space from Earth

Astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer captured this image of astronaut Matthias Maurer on March 23, 2022. Voltmer used a telescope to capture the image from Earth – from the folder of Maurer’s House in Sankt Wendel, Germany. (Image credit: @SeVoSpace / Dr. Sebastian Voltmer / www.apollo-13.eu)

This is a spacewalk you may not have seen before.

Last Wednesday (March 23), NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency Spent nearly seven hours outside The International Space Station, which performs a variety of maintenance work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mars helicopter ingenuity hits flight number 23 and can’t be stopped

18 hours ago Izer
2 min read

do not miss! The timing of the conjunction of the planet and the moon on Monday morning

1 day ago Izer
2 min read

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft takes a closer look at the Sun

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Ceasefire talks continue, Ukraine will not give up its territories – here is the latest news on Monday

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Tesla seeks shareholder approval for a stock split; stock rise

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

TV Ratings Sunday, March 27, 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Stunning photo showing astronauts walking in space from Earth

1 hour ago Izer