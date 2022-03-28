Stunning photo showing astronauts walking in space from Earth

Astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer captured this image of astronaut Matthias Maurer on March 23, 2022. Voltmer used a telescope to capture the image from Earth – from the folder of Maurer’s House in Sankt Wendel, Germany. (Image credit: @SeVoSpace / Dr. Sebastian Voltmer / www.apollo-13.eu)

This is a spacewalk you may not have seen before.

Last Wednesday (March 23), NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency Spent nearly seven hours outside The International Space Station, which performs a variety of maintenance work.

Amazingly, astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer managed to capture a shot of space walk Working from the ground – and from Maurer’s hometown of Sankt Wendel, Germany, no less.

"Yesterday I watched the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes the first picture. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just "climbing" at the moment. The Canadarm2 is the robot arm. Greetings from the birthplace of Mathias Morris – It was very exciting. #iss"

Maurer is already visible in International Space Station The image, as Voltmeier notes in the annotated image he posted on Twitter with the description above. Voltmer added, as well as Shari In a tweet on Sunday which he posted after taking a little longer to analyze the image with the help of photographer Philip Smith.

Update: 2 astronauts were photographed from Earth during the spacewalk of astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer, the International Space Station appeared shortly after sunset in the bright evening sky over Germany. This photo was taken on March 23, 2022.

“I feel like I just took a once in a lifetime photo,” Voltmer Books at SpaceWeather.com , which displayed the image in its online gallery. “This will likely be the first Earth image showing two astronauts on the International Space Station at the same time.”

Voltmer used Celestron’s 11-inch EdgeHD telescope on a GM2000 HPS mount and an ASI290 planetary camera to get the shot, he told Space.com by email. You can find more of his works in His Instagram page Learn more about it here .