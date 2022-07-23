July 23, 2022

Stunning James Webb Space Telescope image sparks scientific frenzy

Izer 1 hour ago 5 min read
The first images of the James Webb Space Telescope

The stunning James Webb Space Telescope’s deep infrared image of the universe has revealed 42 new lensed images of galaxies, revealing an unprecedented depth of the shape of the lens, which may eventually help us see the first galaxies.

revealing of James Webb Space Telescope Deep picture of US President Joe Biden in a special presentation White House event Who was detained on July 11, was a closely guarded secret. Teams of astronomers raced to be the first to analyze it, with three new research papers posted to the community’s pre-print server within a week of the image’s release.

