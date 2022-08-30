Stunning image of phantom galaxy heart displaying the power of Webb

Stunning new images of the stunning Phantom Galaxy, M74, show the power of space observatories working together at multiple wavelengths. In this case, the data from[{” attribute=””>James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope complement each other to provide a comprehensive view of the galaxy.

The Phantom Galaxy is located approximately 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces. It lies almost face-on to Earth. This, coupled with its well-defined spiral arms, makes it a favorite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals.



New images of the Phantom Galaxy, M74, show the power of space observatories working together at multiple wavelengths. This video includes the Hubble Space Telescope’s view of the galaxy, showing older, redder stars toward the center, to smaller, bluer stars in their spiral arms, and to the most active star formation in the red bubbles of the H II regions. The James Webb Space Telescope image is strikingly different, highlighting instead the clumps of gas and dust within the galaxy’s arms, and the dense cluster of stars at its core. The merged image of the M74 merges these two for a truly unique look at this “big design” spiral galaxy.

M74 is a specific class of spiral galaxy Known as the “big design spiral”. This means that its spiral arms are prominent and well defined, unlike the patchy and rough structure seen in some spiral galaxies.

Webb’s sharp vision revealed minute filaments of gas and dust in the massive spiral arms of M74, which bulge outward from the image center. The lack of gas in the nuclear region also provides an unobtrusive view of the nuclear star cluster at the center of the galaxy.

Webb looked at M74 using the Medium Infrared Instrument (MIRI) in order to learn more about the early stages of star formation in the local universe. These observations are part of a larger effort to map 19 nearby star-forming galaxies in the infrared by the PHANGS International Collaboration. These galaxies have already been observed using the Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based observatories.

Adding crystal-clear web observations at longer wavelengths will allow astronomers to determine star-forming regions in galaxies, precisely measure the masses and ages of star clusters, and gain insight into the nature of tiny grains of dust drifting in interstellar space. .



Hubble notes on M74 It revealed particularly bright regions of star formation known as HII regions. Hubble’s sharp vision at ultraviolet and visible wavelengths complements Webb’s unparalleled sensitivity at infrared wavelengths, as do observations from ground-based radio telescopes such as Atacama Large Millimeter/Meter Matrix, ALMA.

By integrating data from telescopes operating across Electromagnetic fieldIn fact, scientists can gain more insight into astronomical objects than using a single observatory – even if it’s just as powerful web!

M74 shines at its fullest in this optical/mid-infrared composite image, which includes data from both the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope.

