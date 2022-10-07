Stunning detailed image of the moon captured by astrophotographer leaves the internet intrigued

The photo has garnered more than 62,000 votes and nearly 1,000 comments.

A photographer recently took a clear and breathtaking image of the moon, revealing countless sunlit crater marks and ridges. Internet user Daria Kawa Mirza shared the photo on Reddit on October 1, with the caption “One of the sharpest images of the moon.[s] I’ve taken it before with an 8-inch telescope.”

The image showed the illuminated section of the moon in great detail. It also showed that the moon is not entirely white and gray, although it may appear that way when viewed from Earth with the naked eye.

Take a look at the image below:

Since its sharing, the photo has garnered more than 62,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments. One user wrote “Beautiful, it’s super sharp and the colors are really fun. Great job.” Another said, “This is the best picture of the moon ever.”

A third commented, “I’ve never seen such a beautiful picture of the moon before. Amazing,” while a fourth added, “That’s a rippling moon out there. Great job!”

Talking to NEWSWEEKThe astrophotographer said they took the photo using a Celestron NexStar 8SE with a Canon EOS 1200D attached to it.

“I started by taking 360 raw images and then combined them into one image to reveal the color and sharpen the surface,” said Daria Kawa Mirza, adding, “Keep in mind this is a cropped version of the original one. I mainly use photoshop to combine all my photos” .

