Studying the Ukraine war, Chinese military minds are worried about American missiles, Starlink

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China needs the ability to shoot down low-Earth orbit Starlink satellites and defend tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, Chinese military researchers studying Russia’s conflicts in Ukraine say. Planning for a potential conflict with US-led forces in Asia.

A Reuters review of nearly 100 articles in more than 20 defense journals revealed an effort across China’s military-industrial complex to scrutinize the impact of US weapons and technology that could be deployed against Chinese forces in a war on Taiwan.

The Chinese-language journals, which also examine Ukrainian sabotage, reflect the work of hundreds of researchers across a network of universities linked to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), state-owned arms manufacturers and military intelligence think tanks.

While Chinese officials have avoided any overtly critical comments about Moscow’s actions or performance on the battlefield as they have called for peace and dialogue, publicly available newspaper articles are more frank in their assessments of Russia’s shortcomings.

China’s Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the researchers’ findings. Reuters was unable to determine how closely the conclusions reflect the thinking of China’s military leaders.

Two military attaches and another diplomat familiar with Chinese defense studies said the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission, chaired by President Xi Jinping, ultimately determines and directs research needs, and that it was clear from the volume of material that Ukraine was an opportunity for military leadership. wanted to seize. The three people and other diplomats spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss their work publicly.

A US defense official told Reuters that despite disagreements with the situation in Taiwan, the Ukraine war provided insights for China.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic, said without addressing concerns raised in the Chinese research about specific US capabilities.

STARLINK GAZING

Half a dozen papers by PLA researchers highlight Chinese concern about the role of Starlink, a network of satellites developed by US-based space exploration company SpaceX, in securing Ukraine’s military communications amid Russian missile attacks on the country’s power grid.

“The excellent performance of Starlink satellites in this Russian-Ukrainian conflict will certainly prompt the United States and Western countries to widely use Starlink in potential hostilities in Asia,” said a September article co-written by researchers at the Army Engineering University. the chinese.

The authors considered it “urgent” for China – which aims to develop a similar satellite network – to find ways to bring down or disable Starlink. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

The conflict has also led to a clear consensus among Chinese researchers that drone warfare is worth greater investment. China has been testing drones in the skies around Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing has pledged to bring under its control.

An article in Tank Warfare magazine published by state-owned arms manufacturer NORINCO, a supplier to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, noted that “these unmanned aerial vehicles will serve as the ‘doorslam’ of future wars.” .

While some journals are run by regional research institutes, others are official publications of central government bodies such as the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, which oversees weapons production and military upgrades.

An article in the Administration’s Official Gazette in October noted that China should improve its ability to defend military equipment in light of “severe damage to Russian tanks, armored vehicles, and warships” from the Stinger and Javelin missiles operated by the Ukrainian fighters.

Colleen Koh, security fellow at S. Rajaratnam International Studies in Singapore, The Ukraine conflict has provided an impetus for long-term efforts by Chinese military scientists to develop models of electronic warfare and find ways to better protect armor from modern Western weaponry.

“Starlink is really something new for them to worry about; a military application of advanced civilian technology that they can’t easily replicate,” Koh said.

Beyond technology, Koh said he was not surprised that Ukrainian special forces operations inside Russia were being studied by China, which, like Russia, moves troops and weapons by rail, making them vulnerable to sabotage.

Although the PLA is rapidly modernizing, it lacks modern combat experience. China’s invasion of Vietnam in 1979 was its last major battle – a conflict that would last until the late 1980s.

The Reuters review of the Chinese magazines comes amid Western concern that China may be planning to provide lethal aid to Russia in its attack on Ukraine, which Beijing denies.

Taiwan and beyond

Some Chinese articles stress the importance of Ukraine given the risk of a regional conflict between China and the United States and its allies, possibly over Taiwan. The United States has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about whether to intervene militarily to defend the island, but is obligated by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

CIA Director William Burns said Xi ordered his military to prepare to invade Taiwan by 2027, while suggesting that the Chinese leader may have been unsettled by Russia’s experience in Ukraine.

One article, published in October by two researchers at the People’s Liberation Army National Defense University, analyzed the impact of US shipments of Highly Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, and whether the Chinese military should be concerned.

It concluded, “If HIMARS dares to interfere in Taiwan in the future, what was once known as ‘explosive device’ will meet another fate before different adversaries.”

The article highlighted China’s advanced missile system, supported by reconnaissance drones, and noted that Ukraine’s success with HIMARS depended on the United States sharing target information and intelligence via Starlink.

PLA analysts have long worried about the superiority of American military power, said four diplomats, including the two military attaches, but Ukraine has sharpened their focus by providing a window into the failure of a large power to overcome a smaller, Western-backed force.

While this scenario has obvious comparisons to Taiwan, there are differences, especially given the island’s vulnerability to a Chinese blockade that could force any intervening armies into confrontation.

By contrast, Western countries can supply Ukraine by land via its European neighbors.

References to Taiwan are relatively few in the journals reviewed by Reuters, but diplomats and foreign scholars who follow the research say Chinese defense analysts are tasked with providing separate internal reports to senior political and military leaders. Reuters was not able to access these internal reports.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Qiu Kuching said in February that the Chinese military is learning from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that any attack on Taiwan must be swift to succeed. Taiwan is also studying the conflict to update its combat strategies.

Several articles analyze the strengths of the Ukrainian resistance, including special forces sabotage operations inside Russia, the use of the Telegram app to harness civilian intelligence, and the defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Russian successes, such as tactical strikes using the Iskander ballistic missile, were also noted.

Tactical Missile Technology, published by state-owned arms manufacturer China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, has released a detailed analysis of the Iskander missile, but only released an abridged version to the public.

Several other articles focus on the mistakes of the Russian invading army, with one in Tank Warfare highlighting outdated tactics and lack of unified command, while another in Electronic Warfare magazine saying that Russian interference in communications was insufficient to counter NATO’s provision of intelligence to Armed forces. Ukrainians, resulting in costly ambushes.

An article published this year by researchers at the Engineering University of the People’s Armed Police assesses the insights that China can glean from the bombing of the Kerch Bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea. However, the full analysis has not been publicly released.

Off the battlefield, the work covered information warfare, which the researchers concluded was won by Ukraine and its allies.

In an article published last February by researchers at the University of Information Engineering of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, he called on China to prepare proactively for a violent global public opinion reaction similar to what witnessed in Russia.

She added that China should “strengthen the building of knowledge confrontation platforms” and tighten control over social media to prevent Western media campaigns from influencing its people during the conflict.

Additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Idris Ali and Phil Stewart in Washington. Editing by David Croshaw.

