Study finds gas flares may release more methane than thought

If the combustion is efficient, nearly all of the methane is destroyed, turning it into carbon dioxide, which has a less direct impact on the climate. The Environmental Protection Agency calculated, in studies in the 1980s, that burners destroyed 98 percent of the methane sent through them.

But the new research found that the ignition was actually much less effective, especially when unlit flares were taken into account. Scientists said emissions from improper burning account for up to 10 percent of all methane emissions in the oil and gas industry. The results were published in the journal Science.

The researchers studied the processes in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota, which together account for about 80 percent of the fires in the United States. “The idea was that if we could do a nice, representative sample in those areas, we would get a good picture of what it looks like across the United States,” Dr. Kurt said. They sampled gas columns from torches by flying through them in a small plane.

They found that smoldering flames destroyed only about 95 percent of the methane, not 98 percent. They found that in some ponds up to 5 percent of the flame torches were unlit. This reduced the overall efficiency to about 91 percent.

Flares can be affected by winds, which can allow some unburned methane to escape, or by the presence of other gases. Wind, changes in gas pressure, or problems with the igniter can cause the flames to extinguish, and if there is no routine monitoring, flares can remain unlit for a long time.