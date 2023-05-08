Studios are considering an end date for the WGA strike

After nearly a week of sitthe the book’ He hits that failed negotiations between writer Syndicate of America (WGA) and Motion Picture and Television Producers Alliance (AMPTP) is just starting to gain traction, with countless writers, actors, and models Expressing their support to union stimulate.

Among those supporters is Judd Apatow, who recently shared his thoughts on how to play out the rest of the strike. Despite the (meaningful) uncertainty in the industry created by the WGA’s strong teamwork, Apatow says he believes the studios already have a strike schedule — and when it ends — in mind.

Apatow said in The Rock4EB benefit in Malibu, reports diverse. “I suppose they already know the date when this will end. They may have been planning this for years.”

The way Apatow sees it is there There are no major swings in store when it comes to this strike; If and when bargaining agreements are reached “it is always a very clear position”.

“I always think that whatever happened, they could have already figured it out. When this stuff is over, you never go, ‘I understand why it took this long.’ It’s not something innovative and groundbreaking at all, he said, that you think, ‘Oh, it was. People need to go to war for months because of this.” “So the scary thing about it is that there is a solution but I’m not sure all the business interests are interested in getting there quickly.”

The idea that the essential contributions of television writers don’t align with the studio’s Business interests are a hard pill to swallow, especially one how much money The strike has already cost the industry. These numbers suggest that AMPTP’s refusal to fulfill a union request has more to do with maintaining a unified force and higher salaries for those in top of the mound Of financial efficiency indeed. On the contrary, Apatow sees the WGA’s demands for fairer compensation and firmer contractual protection as having less to do with greed and everything to do with the desire to make writing a worthwhile career for anyone without a trust fund.

We have a system now That doesn’t equate to success in a lot of these projects,” Apatow said. “If you make something and a billion people see it, you don’t make more money than if it’s a disaster, right? This is not good for creativity because it removes a lot of motivation for creators, because people work so hard to create some kind of protection for their lives. All our work ebbs and flows. Successes pay for when things don’t go well. Sometimes they go well and sometimes they don’t, but you can live from the time you wrote something that had a lot left over [fees paid out]. It has always been a shaky profession. But if you take away most of the essentials, it’s career for the most part People can’t survive.”