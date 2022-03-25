Student Leon Marchand knocks out Caeleb Dressel 200 IM record with 1:37.69

2022 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Arizona State student Leon Marchand Delivered in his first NCAA singles final, he achieved the fastest time of all time at 200 yards IM with an astonishing time of 1:37.69.

That breaks the previous US Open record of 1:38.13 set by Caleb Dressel in the SEC Championship 2018.

Marchand competed in this event for France at the Olympics last summer, finishing 18th in the lead with 1:58.30. We’re not quite sure how long it will take for top international swimmers to adapt to the swimming arenas, but Marchand had instant success under ASU coach Bob Bowman.

In the Pac-12s, Marchand became the fastest new student ever with a 1:39.65 average. This morning, Marchand improved at the time in the prelims by diving under 1:39, recording 1:38.83 to become the fourth performer ever.

Tonight, Marchand split the first three legs almost exactly like this morning, but he had plenty in the tank, dropping 23.54 free legs, allowing him to become the first man to break 1:38 in the event.

Here’s a look at how Marchand has split compared to the last two record-breaking swimmers. Note that swimmer Nolan, of the 2015 NCAAs, is no longer in the top ten at all.

Comparative divisions:

David Nolan Caleb Dressel Leon Marchand 2015 NCAAs 2018 SECs 2022 NCAAs flies 21.67 21.03 21.42 behind 24.32 25.01 24.32 chest 29.21 28.37 28.41 free 24.18 23.72 23.54 total time 1: 39.38 1: 38.13 1: 37.69

This was an incredibly fast event, with five men under 1:40 in Final A, plus one more in Final B. Cal Destin Lascaux He went 1:38 in both the preliminary and final, and now he and Marchand are the only two guys to break the 1:39 mark more than one.

Best Offers Ever 200 IM

Rank time swimmer Meets 1 1: 37.69 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI 2 1: 38.13 Caleb Dressel 2018 SEC Champs 3 1: 38.14 Andrew Silskar 2019 NCAA DI 4 1: 38.21 Destin Lascaux 2022 NCAA DI 5 1: 38.71 Destin Lascaux 2022 NCAA DI 6 1: 38.83 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI 7 1: 38.95 Shane Casas 2020 Art Adamson Invitation 8 1: 39.22 Luca Orlando 2022 NCAA DI 9 1: 39.26 Shane Casas 2021 SEC Champions 10 1: 39.35 Andreas Vasaius 2019 NCAA DI

Marchand still has two more singles events this week: the 400 IM, where he took the top seed with 3:34.45, only second shy of Chase Kalisz’s mark all time, and the Breast 200, where he finished fourth.