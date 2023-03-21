Strong earthquake strikes Pakistan and Afghanistan

Islamabad – Witnesses said that a strong earthquake lasting at least 30 seconds was felt in most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night.

“People ran away from their homes and were reciting the Koran,” said an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi, while similar reports came from the capital, Islamabad, Lahore, and elsewhere in the country.

People in the streets after the strong earthquake in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 21, 2023. Mohammad Reza/Anadolu Agency/Getty



There have been varying reports about the epicenter and magnitude of the earthquake, but the USGS mentioned A 6.5-magnitude earthquake is in far northeastern Afghanistan, near the country’s border with Pakistan, at a depth of about 116 miles. The Associated Press reported that the earthquake was felt in the border region with Tajikistan. People in Delhi, India, who took refuge in social media in the aftermath of the quake, reported that they also felt the quake.

At least 12 people were injured in northwest Pakistan in the quake, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said in a statement that he had asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to deal with any situation, according to the Associated Press.

The USGS initially assessed that there was a “low probability” of damage or injuries based on the location and magnitude of the earthquake. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the government in Afghanistan, said that no casualties were reported in Afghanistan tweet Posted about an hour after the earthquake. In any case, health centers across the country have been put on standby, the spokesperson added. he He said Later, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health ordered resources to be deployed to potentially affected areas in the northern part of the country, where the earthquake may have caused damage.

Afghanistan is frequently subject to earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake – the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century – I hit the impoverished province of Paktika On June 22 of last year.

