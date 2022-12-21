Streamer dislocates knee live on Twitch playing Call Of Duty

Have you ever caused yourself real physical harm while playing a video game? My thumb popped open after playing Gran Turismo Endurance races for a week in 1998 and I once kicked a table and did some kung fu vs. eye game Toy. That’s about it. I have never, other than this poor man, ever done anything that required serious medical intervention.

We’re about Meet Danny. Danny is in the Navy, and is currently stationed in Okinawa, and in his down time, Danny loves to play video games and sometimes stream them on the Internet. It’s all very normal and expected, but we’re meeting Danny today not because of what he usually does, but because of a freak accident that happened recently while playing some Call of duty.

As you’re about to see, Danny is nearing the end of a file cod Match in this section and get excited a little. He gets to his feet, jumps up and down a bit, arches his back and then…he eats shit. They fall apart, like one of those donkey games where you push the button and their limbs fall off.

Two things here. First, I’m sorry Danny, but as a longtime enjoyment of “Guys get hurt real badThe physical comedy kind, this — at least within video game circles — works all the time. It’s like a modern recreation of Will Ferrell’s “I’m So Hurt” by Austin Powers, only with Call of duty torsion:

Austin’s powers (Part 2) hurt badly

Thirty seconds later, I feel anxious. Sixty seconds later, I laugh. With “I have to stop broadcasting, I’m so sorry,” you’re done.

Secondly, and most importantly, as with any good “guys get hurt” videos, I can’t help but laugh because Danny is fine!

Get well soon dude.