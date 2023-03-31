Stream ‘ME’ now and watch the ‘Flower’ video – Billboard

Stephane Viogier for WWD

Nearly seven years since BLACKPINK officially entered our territory, Jisoo is finally making his solo debut with the two song project. I.

After two weeks of teasing leading up to it, it included two different visuals released on March 15 and March 21, a poster with IThe track listing and songs on March 27, and the video teaser for the single “Flower” on March 28, the full project is finally here for pop fans all over the world.

the first I The song “Flower” is a hidden and powerful sonic roller coaster ride. It opens with a delicate blend of violin strumming and lightning-fast production that highlight Jisoo’s voice.

Explores Watch the latest videos, charts and news Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Like some of her best vocal moments on BLACKPINK’s recordings, “Flower” sees Jisoo let out emotional turmoil and emotional runs before switching tracks with a vocal sequence that is likely to become one of the most iconic earworms of 2023. The second track, “All Eyes on Me,” indicates, to Jisoo’s love of powerful dance-pop records, which fans saw firsthand through her cover of “Clarity” by Zedd and the Foxes during their In Your Area world tour. Jisoo asks listeners to “Make Me Feel Alive” before ordering “All eyes on me” amid a synth-pop dance breakdown.

for along way with meThe official video for Jisoo’s Flower was released at midnight on March 31, on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel.

With the release of Jisoo’s solo record, all four BLACKPINK members have now released chart-topping solo music. The girl group’s hit singles in 2018 began with Jennie’s single “Solo” (which took No. 1 today). paintingGlobal Digital Song Sales Chart) before Rosé and Lisa dropped two song projects in 2021 (Rosé’s “On the Ground” hit No. 1 on both painting Global 200 and Global Excel. we; Lisa’s “Lalisa” reached #1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart while “Money” topped the Rap Digital Song Sales). It won’t be long to see how Jisoo ranks alongside its beloved members.

Watch and listen to the “Flower” music video I in full below: