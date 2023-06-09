Stream it now – Billboard

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC *

BTS celebrates their 10th anniversary with a gift for fans.

On Friday (June 9), Superstars revealed their latest single, “Take Two,” which is a nod to BTS’ “Second Chapter” and “ode to their fans,” who are affectionately called ARMY, according to a statement from HYBE.

Even before the song was released, it topped Take Two paintingHottest Pop Songs chart, ruling the list dated June 10 despite not being commercially available yet. The song marks the group’s fourth on Hot Trending Songs since their debut in 2021 and BTS’s first since “Yet to Come” in June 2022. “Take Two” is also BTS’s second song of 2023 as a group, after The Planet “which appeared on many times painting charts dated May 27, including digital song sales, where it bowed out at No. 6.

“Take Two” comes just a week before BTS’s 10th Anniversary FESTA Festival is set to be held on June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The event celebrating the group’s debut date (June 13, 2013) in Yeouido, Seoul, will be open to the public. In addition to their success as a group, it’s been an exciting few years for BTS individually as well, with all seven members now scoring solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to BTS’ Take Two below.