Stranger Things Season 5 will have a shorter episode duration than Season 4

The fourth season of the supernatural mystery Netflix game Weird things – who just aired two finale episodes – became famous for her length before being released. The season ran for nine episodes, all but one lasting over 75 minutes. The final episode, at two and a half hours, was longer than most feature films.

It won’t be quite the same for the series’ fifth and final season, now models Matt and Ross Dover have revealed. With less preparation for the action, the story spins right from its climax Stranger Things 4 In the new season, they expect episodes to move at a faster pace.

“The only reason we can’t expect to stay long is, this season, if you look at it, it takes about two hours before our kids are drawn into a supernatural mystery,” Matt Dover said. The confused podcast happy sad. “You get to know them, you can see them in their lives, they’re struggling to adjust to high school and so on, Steve is trying to find a date, all. Obviously none of that is going to happen. [in season 5].

“For the first time ever, we don’t finish things at the end of 4, so it will move,” he continued. “I don’t know it’s going to go 100mph at the start of 5, but it’s going to move really fast. The characters are really going to work. They’re going to really have purpose and drive, and I think that’s going to take at least two hours and make this season really feel different.”

However, don’t expect the Duffers’ newfound love of brevity to extend into the show’s final episode, which will likely run a similar length to the end of Season 4. “We’ll likely do what we did here, which is just have a 2.5 hour episode,” Matt Dover said, before joking (hopefully) to match the infamous spread of Peter Jacon’s third Lord of the Rings movie. “I’m sure the recap will be much longer, and it will be return of the kingLike eight endings.

However, this is all subject to change. The Dovers Clyde saidY.A. said they plan to start the book room for season five in August, with actor David Harbor estimating the airing date “mid-2024.” to GQ. There is plenty of room for things to get out of hand yet.

“We thought season four would be eight [episodes]and they were of a regular length,” Matt Dover Collider said. “So if you interviewed us before four, that’s what I would say.”