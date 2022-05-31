‘Stranger Things 4’ Beats ‘Bridgerton’ For Biggest Premiere On Netflix

After waiting three years, “Weird things“He goes back and scores again impressive stats in terms of viewership Netflix. The first part of the fourth season broke the record for the largest-ever weekend of an English-language series, which was held by the second season of “Bridgerton”.

According to the recently released top 10 Netflix ratings, the fourth season of the Duffer Brothers’ hit sci-fi series was watched for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, taking the number one spot. This comes just three days after being available, as the first part of the season debuted with seven episodes on Friday.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are back on Netflix’s top 5 titles list for the week of May 23-30.

The first season of “Stranger Things” took third place with 28 million watched hours Sneaked back into the top ten Last week, fans re-watched the series in preparation for the fourth season, followed by the third season directly in fourth place with 24.2 million hours, followed by the second season in fifth place with 22.2 million hours.

For comparison, the second season of “Bridgerton” was watched for 193 million hours during its first weekend, which occurred during the week of March 21-27. The impressive three-day viewership was a record-breaker for the streaming network, with season two “Bridgerton” becoming the most-watched English-language TV title on Netflix with its weekend premiere in Netflix history. Now, “Stranger Things 4” holds that title and has broken the record for “Bridgerton” by nearly 50%.

In October 2019, Netflix said “Stranger Things 3” was the show’s most-watched season to date, consumed by 64 million households within its first month of release. Netflix says more than 40 million people have watched the third season of “Stranger Things” in its first four days. It’s impossible to make a real comparison between the “Stranger Things 3” and “Stranger Things 4” premiere, given that season 3 came during the time period when Netflix was still counting “watching” the title because it watched at least 70% of an episode. one. The broadcaster later decided to watch at least two minutes of a show or movie that was a show. Now, Netflix calculates viewership by total hours watched, which is how the weekly top 10 list is presented.

“Stranger Things” became a groundbreaking Netflix series immediately upon its 2016 debut, featuring young actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin opposite seasoned veterans including Winona Ryder and David Harbor. The hype surrounding the new episodes has remained consistent even after three years without updates.

Recently, the show Newspaper headlines After Netflix announced the extraordinary running times for the fourth season. The shortest episode is 63 minutes while Episode 7 is 98 minutes long — which certainly helps boost the show’s chart ranking — and until the as-yet-unreleased Season 4 finale, it will run for about two and a half hours.

The second part of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” will arrive on Netflix on July 1, and consists of two episodes. The series has already been renewed for its fifth and final season.

Check out the top 10 lists on Netflix for the week of May 23-30 below, starting with English-language series followed by non-English TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English movies.