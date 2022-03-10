March 10, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo is out now on PS5 and PS4 for a limited time

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo is out now on PS5 and PS4 for a limited time

Update: The rumored demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is real, available for download now from the PlayStation Store. Furthermore, any progress you make in the demo can be carried over to the main game when it’s released in two weeks – but only on the same platform (PS5 or PS4).

It’s also worth noting that this demo will be removed from the PlayStation Store on April 19, 2022, so you have about five weeks or so to try it out.

Original story: March 18th release date for Stranger’s Paradise: The Origin of Final Fantasy fast approaching. But if you’re still not sold on this quirky RPG, you might be out of luck: it looks as if a playable demo is coming soon.

As I spotted it Playstation game sizeA “beta” version of Stranger of Paradise has been found on Sony’s servers, although it hasn’t been officially announced yet. We assume it will launch before the full game later this month, or at least drop at the same time.

It also looks like this supposed demo could be surprisingly powerful, weighing in at 36GB or so.

Can you try out Stranger of Paradise? Be Jack Garland in the comments section below.

