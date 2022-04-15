Strange Reality Lifestyle TV Interview “Don’t Look For” – Deadline

“It is an intentional blindness and it will kill us.”

This is how climate activist Miranda Welhan described the position of the presenters as those present Good morning Britain who, this week, literally refused to face the facts about Climate change placed in front of them.

Her interview with show host Richard Madeley and Ranveer Singh hit an internet nerve, with many comparing the clip to the TV interview in do not search Where Jennifer Lawrence’s character says, “We’re trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to collapse!” The interviewer, played by Cate Blanchett, responded, “This is just something we do here, to keep the bad news light!”

but the GMB The hosts didn’t just avoid. The interview became a three-for-one, the messenger’s attacker’s section. The hosts and another guest appear to describe Whelan herself – who is part of a protest group that has been peacefully shutting down UK oil stations as part of a campaign to get the country to get rid of oil – as simple-minded, inexperienced and a far-fetched hypocrite.

The 65-year-old Maddie dismissed the much younger Welhan’s argument not based on her merits, but implied that she was “totally childish”. He described the protesters’ slogan, “Just stop the oil,” as simplistic or, as he put it, “too playing field.”

Welhan replied: “The answers be It’s actually quite simple – we need to stop the new oil license. With the oil reserves we have now and the oil fields still going, that would save us eight years of oil.”

Good morning Britain Whelehan’s counterpoint idea was to include Lowry Turner in the discussion. Turner describe herself on her website as “a celebrity journalist and broadcaster who is now a qualified hypnotherapist and nutritionist.” She, like Madeley, attacked the messenger.

“The problem I have is the idea of ​​one group of people having decided they’re going to save the world and there’s a certain face that’s incredibly annoying — I get it in a spell at me here — like, ‘How dare you question us because we know what’s right. Respectfully, Miranda is 20 years old. I am more than twice her age. I have kids. I have a job and I have an elderly mother. We have to move on with our lives.”

Turner sarcastically described environmental activism as “self-related”.

“We had a winter without protest and now, once the sun comes up, it’s time for an eco-festival. It’s a festival. It’s a festival. Let’s sit down with a banner. Let’s go on social media. Let’s announce how great I am.”

“The people activists should focus on is the government, not ordinary people.” Journalist Laurie Turner says the protesters are “incredibly disturbing” and should target the government with their protests rather than ordinary workers. pic.twitter.com/vqDOYu5M3P Good Morning Britain (GMB) April 11, 2022

“I can’t believe that’s what you’re saying,” Whelehan replied almost speechless. “The United Nations tells us that if we reach 1.7 degrees of warming, half the population will be exposed to unlivable conditions.”

Singh interrupted him, “The point is, it’s not just about telling the facts over and over again, it’s about the actual protests and turmoil.”

Then Madely came in and asked Welhan about her clothes.

The clip brought waves of comments, including from do not search boss Adam McKay who retweeted a clip and wrote: “God bless this activist because he stayed there with this TV creature [Madeley]. #JustStopOil # I wonder how much fossil fuel ads this show requires. Or is the host naturally clueless? or both?”

God bless this activist for hanging out there with this TV creature. #JustStopOil https://t.co/DiAminEEl3 – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) April 12 2022

GreenpeaceUK tweeted, “#DontLookUp was meant to be a satire. Very real feeling now.”

#DontLookUp It was meant to be a satire. Feeling very real now. #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/tLRnJTqJj2 – Greenpeace UK April 12 2022

at Plot She later wrote to The Guardian Whelehan, “The worst part is that these broadcasters and journalists think they know better than the leading scientists or academics who have studied the climate crisis for decades, and refuse to hear otherwise.”

You can watch the entire GMB interview below.