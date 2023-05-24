May 24, 2023

Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Includes Mariner and Boimler in Live-Action – TrekMovie.com

In just three weeks Paramount + For the first time, the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Following on from last month’s trailer, today they’ve released a new trailer that offers several clues about the new season.

In addition to the first dialogue from Chief Engineer Belea (Carol Kane) and a slew of main actors at work, the new trailer offers a first look at the live-action and animated crossover episode, with Star Trek: Below Decks Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler on the USS Enterprise.

Strange new worlds It stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chung as Lan Noonian Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, and Melissa Navya as Lieutenant. Erica Ortigas, and Babes Olsanmokon as Dr. Mbenga. The second season also features the return of guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Official description for season 2:

In season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds The crew of the USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, faces increasingly dangerous dangers, exploring uncharted territories and encountering new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Encountering new and familiar friends and foes alike, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never before seen in any Star Trek series.

Mariner and Buimler on Enterprise, as well as a new poster for season two

Paramount+ sent a photo of Mariner and Buimler arriving in the transfer room. The crossover episode was directed by TNG vet Jonathan Frakes, who called it “a complete comedy”.

Live Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) from lower floors You reach the enterprise in Strange new worlds Season 2

There is a new poster featuring the main cast:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 main art

Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 15th Paramount + In the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Season 2 will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with premiere dates to be announced at a later date. After the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds It is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, UK, Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It is broadcast on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi channel and broadcast on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Keep up with news about the Star Trek Universe at TrekMovie.com.

