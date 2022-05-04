A new trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been released. The film is said to present a true story about the complex life and career of one of the biggest selling comedians of all time.

In the trailer for the newly released movie, we see a crowd packed into the stadium appealing to Weird Al played by the shockingly fit Daniel Radcliffe.

In the trailer, the actor takes a heavy dose of whiskey before breaking his signature Yankovic accordion. During the performance, the music of “Like a Surgeon”, a parody of Madonna, played “Like a Virgin” on stage to the fans’ praise.

If the trailer reminds you of a funny 2010 cartoon or die with a similar idea, it’s because the director of this short film is also the writer and director of that movie, Eric Abel.

Radcliffe said in an interview with The The New York Times About the movie, “I took one of the shots the other day and Al went up to me afterwards and said, ‘Is that the weirdest thing you’ve ever had to do? I was like, ‘It’s first and second, and the only other one is Paul Dano riding me like a jet-ski at the start of the Swiss Army guy.’

Weird Al Yankovic is a songwriter and parody musician in his own right who has had an amazing 45 years of work. The songwriter won 6 platinum records and 5 Grammys, and still holds sold-out concerts to this day. Jankovi? is the co-writer of this comedy about his life.

Since leaving the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe has starred in a series of eccentric Indies, such as the Swiss Army, Horns, and Guns Akimbo.

But the bizarre biography might be the strangest of them all.

Christian Angelis is a freelance writer for IGN.