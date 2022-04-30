‘Stop hitting me,’ Elon Musk told Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she posted a scathing tweet about the tech ‘Billionaire with an ego problem’.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon MuskAssociated Press / Business Insider

Elon Musk and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received a strange reaction on Twitter on Friday.

She criticized the “ego-problem billionaire” who “controls a huge telecoms platform”.

Musk responded, but Ocasio-Cortez said she was talking about Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook.

In an awkward exchange on social media on Friday, billionaire Elon Musk told Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “stop flirting” after the lawmaker criticized a “billionaire with an ego problem.”

“I’m tired of having to collectively stress out an explosion of hate crime before some unilateral billionaire with an ego problem takes over and defaces a massive communications platform because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” York wrote. Progressive in a tweet on Friday.

musk who Purchase offer accepted By Twitter earlier this week, then replied: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

Ocasio-Cortez retracted again in a now-deleted tweet that was referring to a different billionaire, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The New York representative responded, “I was talking about Zuckerberg, but that’s okay.”

Musk and Zuckerberg responded to the now-deleted tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez’s initial tweet named Asmrobing, Fox News host Carlson and venture capitalist Thiel, may have been referring to Politico Report 2019which claimed that Zuckerberg hosted a secret dinner with Carlson. Till, Zuckerberg long time teacher, He was one of the first investors on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the paths of Thiel and Musk have run parallel since the founding of PayPal in 2000, Although they seem to have a love-hate relationship. And this week, Carlson He said he’ll be back on Twitter After the takeover of Musk.

Both social media companies have been wrapped up in a file processing culture war on freedom of speech. Twitter, for example, has faced criticism for allowing accounts Amplify misinformation. Musk thinks a lotself-proclaimed,Absolute freedom of expressionIt may reinstate accounts previously banned for violating the platform’s hate speech or misinformation policy. Facebook has faced criticism in the past for allowing The spread of far-right disinformation.

Read the original article on interested in trade