Stocks were mixed after sharp declines in the previous session

Pedestrians cross a road in front of an electronic price display board displaying company stock price numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on May 13, 2021.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday after sharp declines that started the week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech at Jackson Hole.

Japan Nikkei 225 Topix rose 1.14% to end the session at 28195.58, Topix gained 1.25% to 1,968.38.

The Cosby In South Korea, it rose 0.99% to 2450.93, and the KOSDAQ index increased 2.2% to 797.02. in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It was 0.47% higher to 7230.40 points.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It is down 0.42% in the last hour of trading, with Hang Seng Tech trading down 0.7%, while mainland China markets are lower. The Shanghai boat It fell 0.42% to 3,227.22 points Shenzhen Component It fell 0.39% to 11,970.79.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5% higher.