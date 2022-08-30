Stocks were mixed after sharp declines in the previous session

Pedestrians cross a road in front of an electronic price display board displaying company stock price numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on May 13, 2021.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday after sharp declines that started the week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech at Jackson Hole.
Japan Nikkei 225 Topix rose 1.14% to end the session at 28195.58, Topix gained 1.25% to 1,968.38.
The Cosby In South Korea, it rose 0.99% to 2450.93, and the KOSDAQ index increased 2.2% to 797.02. in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It was 0.47% higher to 7230.40 points.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It is down 0.42% in the last hour of trading, with Hang Seng Tech trading down 0.7%, while mainland China markets are lower. The Shanghai boat It fell 0.42% to 3,227.22 points Shenzhen Component It fell 0.39% to 11,970.79.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5% higher.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% to 4030.61, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.02% to 12017.67.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32.098.99 points. The Dow Jones fell more than 300 points earlier in the session and rose briefly at one point. US futures rose After the second consecutive decline of the main averages.
“It seems that investors are still digesting the consequences of the Fed chief [Powell’s] A hawkish rhetoric that not only refuted the notion of dovish pivots but emphasized the need for rates to head higher and remain on hold in order to ease inflation, Rodrigo Cattrell, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note on Tuesday.
