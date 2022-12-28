December 28, 2022

Stocks tumble as the Dow drops 150 points as investors prepare for the new year

Stocks fell on Wednesday as traders looked to end a losing year and prepare for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

“Stocks finally fell back into the green in unison, but they just didn’t hold,” said Louis Navellier, founder and chief investment officer of growth investing firm Navellier & Associates. “On low volume, the market is trying its best to keep its head above water after a disappointing start to the official Santa Claus rally. It’s a bit of a bounce back to the middle as the hardest-hit sectors see some bottom fishing.”

Energy was the biggest slowdown in the S&P 500 as oil prices fell. Marathon Oil and EQT were among the notable losers in the index. Southwest Airlines, meanwhile, continued its downward spiral as it continued to cancel flights amid severe winter weather. Shares fell nearly 2%.

Heading into its final trading week, the stock market is on track for its worst year since 2008. The Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three, losing 33.8% this year as investors exit growth stocks amid fears of a growing recession. The Dow and S&P 500 are on track to lose 8.5% and 19.7%, respectively.

Economic data released Wednesday included pending home sales, which fell 4.0% in November on a monthly basis, according to the National Association of Realtors. The drop came as rising mortgage rates left potential buyers feeling the cold. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a decline of 1.8%.

Tuesday marked the beginning of an abbreviated trading week over the holiday. The Dow Jones rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to close at 33,241.56 points. The S&P 500 fell 0.40%.

