Stocks rose in the Asia-Pacific region ahead of the release of the US inflation report

Max Lin, Asia forex strategist at Credit Suisse, said the Thai baht would “recover stronger” among other Southeast Asian currencies as China reopens.

Lin claimed that Thailand has not implemented any kind of travel restrictions on Chinese tourists, and that the government “still firmly supports” freedom of tourism.

“It seems that there is still a lot of demand for regional tourism,” he said, referring to reports of Chinese outbound tourism activities on travel booking websites.

the Thai baht Its strength returned to the levels we witnessed in April 2022 and it last settled at 33.41 against the dollar.

– Lee Ying Chan