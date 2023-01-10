Stocks, news, data and earnings

Stocks on the go: Euronav down 20%, Games Workshop down 5%
shares euronav It fell more than 20% in early trading after the Norwegian competitor front line pulled out of a potential $4.2 billion merger with the Belgian oil shipping company.
British Maneuver Manufacturer Games Workshop It fell 5.6% after the half-year earnings report.
– Elliott Smith
Beijing’s abrupt and rapid dismantling of its tough Covid-19 controls after nearly three years has raised hopes that its battered economy may follow a similarly rapid pace of recovery.
From hotels and airlines, to the “less visible beneficiaries,” Wall Street analysts are naming the most important Chinese and global stocks for the reopening play.
– Xavier Ong
European Markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a lower open as investors brace for more inflation data later this week, with US consumer price data for December due Thursday.
United kingdom FTSE 100 index The index is expected to open 49 points lower at 7676, the German Dax 95 points lower at 14698, France kk Down 52 points at 6855 and Italy FTSE MIB It fell 204 points at 25,181, according to IG data.
Data released on Tuesday includes Dutch inflation figures for December and British Retail Consortium retail sales figures for December. Airbus You will announce annual commercial aircraft orders and deliveries.
– Holly Ellytt
