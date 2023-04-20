Stocks Move Big After Hours: CSX, KNX

A CSX freight train is seen in Orlando.
CSX — Shares of the carrier rose 2.6% after the company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ expectations. CSX reported earnings of 48 cents per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
Knight-Swift Transportation Shares fell less than 1% after the freight carrier reported losing its first-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share, while analysts estimated earnings per share at 81 cents, according to FactSet. However, the company’s revenue of $1.64 billion came in above analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift also lowered its full-year EPS guidance for 2023.
WR Berkley Shares of the commercial lines insurer fell 2% after WR Berkley reported net premiums that fell short of analyst estimates, coming in at $2.49 billion versus expectations of $2.53 billion, according to FactSet. The company posted operating earnings per share of $1.00, compared to $1.10 per share a year ago.
PPG Industries – Shares of the paint manufacturer gained less than 1%. The company issued guidance for the second quarter that came in ahead of analyst expectations, according to FactSet. PPG expects adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.15 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 per share. PPG also issued rosy guidance for the full year.
