Stocks mostly rise before Paul Jackson Hole’s speech

A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock information on the Australian Stock Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. On March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Friday as investors looked forward to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later in the United States.

in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.79% to close at 7,104.1.

Shares of Chinese technology companies rose with listings in both Hong Kong and the United States. came in the form of The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington and Beijing are close to reaching an agreement It would allow US accounting regulators to examine Hong Kong’s audit records.

Delisting fears have plagued US-listed Chinese companies in recent months due to the scrutiny dispute. in hong kong, Ali Baba Shares rose 2.13% and Baidu 2.54% profit. This compares with a rise of 1.01% to 20170.04 in the broader range Hang Seng Index.

Japan Nikkei 225 It added 0.57% to 28641.38 while Topix rose 0.15% to 1,979.59.

The Cosby In South Korea, it advanced 0.15% to 2481.03 and the KOSDAQ index fell 0.61% to 802.45.

Mainland China Shanghai boat It fell 0.31% to 3236.22, and Shenzhen Component It lost 0.366% to 12059.71.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.54% higher.