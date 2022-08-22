Stocks mostly fall on interest rate concerns, China cuts LPR

Visitors stand in front of an electronic bar at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by the Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Most stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday as worries about Fed hikes returned, but Chinese markets rose after China lowered lending rates.

The Shanghai boat It was 0.61% higher at 3277.79 and Shenzhen Component Gain 1.19% to 12505.68.

China’s central bank cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 3.65% and the five-year benchmark rate by 15 basis points to 4.3%.

“We believe the asymmetric cuts … are intended to support long-term borrowing especially mortgages, as public credit supply remains plentiful while credit demand slows,” analysts said in a Goldman Sachs Economic Research note on Monday.