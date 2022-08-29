Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Bristol-Myers, and more

The Netflix logo appears on the TV remote control, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022.

Check out which companies are making the headlines in midday trading.

catal Inc – Shares of drugmaker Catalent fell 8% after earnings that disappointed Wall Street. While Catalint beat earnings expectations, its revenue and full-year outlook were below estimates.

daw – The chemical product decreased by 2% after that KeyBanc reduced the weight of the sector weight. The bank said in a note that the economic slowdown, especially in Europe, could hurt demand for Dow and reduce the company’s profit margins.

Honda Motor – shares Honda rose 1.3 percent after uniting its forces With LG Energy Solution to build a new battery production plant for electric cars in the United States, the companies, which plan to invest $4.4 billion, aim to begin mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.

Bindudu Pinduoduo stock is up 18% after beating estimates in the last quarter of last year. The China-based e-commerce giant said a recovery in consumer confidence helped deliver results.

Netflix Shares of the broadcasting giant rose 1.1%. After Bloomberg reports that its advertising level can be expensive Between $7 and $9 per month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc fell 5.3% after the company reported results from a mid-stage trial of its advanced treatment for stroke that failed to meet the study’s main objective.

Energy stocks – Energy stocks jumped along with higher oil prices on news of a possible OPEC+ supply cut. Shares of Diamondback Energy, Marathon Oil, Occidental and Exxon Mobil rose 3.3% to 4.3%.

Etsy Etsy added 1.2% after news that it will require US sellers on its platform to verify their bank accounts or provide a username and password to fintech platform Plaid.

