August 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Bristol-Myers, and more

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Bristol-Myers, and more

The Netflix logo appears on the TV remote control, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022.

Dado Rovich | Reuters

Check out which companies are making the headlines in midday trading.

catal Inc – Shares of drugmaker Catalent fell 8% after earnings that disappointed Wall Street. While Catalint beat earnings expectations, its revenue and full-year outlook were below estimates.

daw – The chemical product decreased by 2% after that KeyBanc reduced the weight of the sector weight. The bank said in a note that the economic slowdown, especially in Europe, could hurt demand for Dow and reduce the company’s profit margins.

Honda Motor – shares Honda rose 1.3 percent after uniting its forces With LG Energy Solution to build a new battery production plant for electric cars in the United States, the companies, which plan to invest $4.4 billion, aim to begin mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.

Bindudu Pinduoduo stock is up 18% after beating estimates in the last quarter of last year. The China-based e-commerce giant said a recovery in consumer confidence helped deliver results.

Netflix Shares of the broadcasting giant rose 1.1%. After Bloomberg reports that its advertising level can be expensive Between $7 and $9 per month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc fell 5.3% after the company reported results from a mid-stage trial of its advanced treatment for stroke that failed to meet the study’s main objective.

Energy stocks – Energy stocks jumped along with higher oil prices on news of a possible OPEC+ supply cut. Shares of Diamondback Energy, Marathon Oil, Occidental and Exxon Mobil rose 3.3% to 4.3%.

See also  The Bank of England raised interest rates in an attempt to combat soaring inflation

Etsy Etsy added 1.2% after news that it will require US sellers on its platform to verify their bank accounts or provide a username and password to fintech platform Plaid.

– CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Michelle Fox, and Carmen Reinke contributed reporting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

India’s state-funded helmet promises ‘clean air’ in battle against winter smog

9 hours ago Izer
5 min read

Jobs data, Bed Bath & Beyond update, Best Buy earnings next week

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

How Much Cash Should Investors Hold? Experts weigh

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Here’s the German-Danish escape route from dependence on Russian gas

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Bristol-Myers, and more

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

9 TV shows on NBC that may not be broadcast after 10 p.m.

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

NASA postpones Artemis’ first test flight of New Moon rocket after engine failure

2 hours ago Izer