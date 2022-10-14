Stocks lose steam as survey indicates rising inflation pressures in the US

Wall Street stocks fell on Friday, reversing earlier gains after a downbeat survey of inflation expectations renewed concerns about the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates.

The University of Michigan’s monthly survey of US consumers showed expectations of price increases over the next 12 months had risen to 5.1 percent, from 4.7 percent. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation, and is closely watching consumer expectations, which can feed workers’ wage demands and make it difficult to bring down inflation.

Inflation concerns outweighed the more positive survey results on consumer confidence in general, which beat economists’ expectations and strong earnings reports from many of the country’s largest banks.

The broad S&P 500 index fell 2.3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite, which is dominated by technology stocks more sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell 3.1 percent.

Friday’s declines pushed the S&P 500 down 1.6 percent on the week, despite a sharp rally that surprised many traders on Thursday. The blue-chip index initially fell more than 2 percent in response to worse than expected inflation databefore reversing the trajectory to close up 2.6 percent.

Many investors said Thursday’s moves were exacerbated by technical factors, and did not reflect a fundamental change in economic outlook.

“We were in an oversold market and this led to the capitulation of some of the most bearish positions,” said Greg Botley, US head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas. [but] Basically we won’t read much into that.”

Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America, wrote that stocks were “simply oversold” after weeks of declines, but predicted “final lows we haven’t seen yet.”

Markets are now pricing in expectations for a fourth consecutive rate hike of 0.75 percentage points from the Federal Reserve in November.

Investors were also reacting to a fresh batch of US bank financial data on Friday, as JPMorgan and peers began the new earnings season in earnest. Corporate reports will be scrutinized in the coming days for signs of pressure from higher prices and higher borrowing costs.

JPMorgan shares rose 1.7 percent after the bank mentioned Less sharp drop in third-quarter income than analysts had expected. Shares in Citigroup and Wells Fargo also rose on the back of third-quarter results, but Morgan Stanley It fell 4.8 percent as it suffered a drop in investment banking fees.

Friday’s market moves also came after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Chancellor Kwasi Quarting and rolled back a planned cut in corporate tax. The government’s “mini” budget, which was delivered on September 23, sparked a dramatic sell-off in British bonds as investors feared the prospect of more borrowing. The volatility in the UK has moved to other larger markets, such as the US Treasuries.

The length came under renewed selling pressure Late on Friday, the uptrend reversed earlier in the session. The 30-year yield added 0.27 percentage point to 4.80 percent as the price fell.

The pound fell 1.3 percent against the dollar to $1.118, after rising to $1.1365 overnight. The dollar added 0.8 percent against a basket of six peers, and the Japanese yen touched a 32-year low against the dollar at 148.86 yen.

Additional reporting by Kate Dugwid in New York