Stocks fell, and the Japanese yen approached 150 against the dollar

An employee working for the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by the Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Thursday as economic concerns weighed.

The Hang Seng Index In Hong Kong it is down 2.42% after falling briefly by 3%, hitting its lowest level since May 2009. Hang Seng Tech is down 3.42% in the lunch break.

Kelvin Tay, UBS’s chief regional investment officer, said the sharp drop in Hong Kong markets was due to the “unprecedented government silence on key economic indicators”.

“This is largely due to concerns about the economic outlook and the escalation of COVID-19 cases in the middle of the party congress in Beijing,” he said.

The Maritime yuan It strengthened more than 0.2% to 7.2513 per dollar After Bloomberg reported that officials are discussing reducing the COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days from 10 days. The currency touched a record low against the US dollar overnight, and fell to 7.2745 per dollar.

Mainland China markets fell as the lunch break approached. The Shanghai boat 0.39% Shenzhen Component It decreased by 0.602%.