Stocks fall in the last trading session of 2022 as Wall Street wraps up its worst year since 2008

Friday marks the last day of trading in what has been a painful year for stocks. A volatile bear market, sticky inflation, and wild interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have hurt growth and technology stocks. These factors also affected investor sentiment.

All three major averages are on track for their worst year since 2008, and are set to snap a three-year winning streak. The Dow Jones had the best performance of the indices in 2022, down 8.58% through Thursday, while the S&P and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were down 19.24% and 33.03%, respectively.

With the calendar year around the corner, some investors believe the pain is far from over, and expect the bear market to continue until a recession hits or the Fed pivots. Some project stocks will also hit new lows before rebounding in the second half of 2023.

“We’re kind of stuck in a neutral position right now, because there are more unanswered questions than there are known entities. … We have a lot riding in the coming earnings season, when we think about the pressures that will lead to… The market in the Riverfront Investment Group, on profit margins”Squawk box. “

“There are a lot of questions as we head into the new year, but we certainly will be happy to see 2022 come to an end,” Felton added.

Despite the annual losses, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are on track to snap a three-quarter losing streak. Still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is on track for its fourth straight negative quarter for the first time since 2001.