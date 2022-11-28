Stocks fall as China’s covid virus protests dampen market sentiment

Stocks fell on Monday as well Social unrest from China’s prolonged Covid restrictions It overburdened the markets, which led to lower oil prices – After the gains on Wall Street during the week of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 60 points, or 0.2%. The average of the 30 stocks briefly fell more than 100 points at the open. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are up 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Over the weekend, demonstrations erupted in mainland China as people expressed frustration with Beijing’s anti-Covid policy. Local governments have tightened Covid controls as cases mount, although earlier this month Beijing amended some policies that indicated the world’s second-largest economy was on its way to reopening.

The developments reverberated across global markets. With oil futures hovering around fresh 2022 lows on demand concerns.

Shares of companies with large production facilities in the country came under pressure. Apple lost 1.5% after Bloomberg reported that disruptions at a factory in China could mean 6 million fewer iPhone Pro units for this year.

“You can’t reconnect the supply chain overnight,” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz. “What does that mean for those companies? It means uncertainty about supply.”

The moves come after the three major indices in the US ended last week on a higher note, even as trading time was shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stocks rose for the week on comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested the central bank will abandon its aggressive path to raise interest rates as inflation slows. The minutes of the November Fed meeting confirmed the potential policy shift.

This week, investors will be watching for more earnings reports and a series of economic releases that will provide more information on the state of the consumer and the US economy. Personal consumption data and employment report for November will also be released.