Stocks fall after the Federal Reserve points to more hikes ahead

A strategist at Credit Suisse said investors need to “be careful” about unverified notes circulating on social media that China may reopen early next year.

“I think that, from different angles with a lot of news flowing – especially the unverified one, we need to be careful,” said Edmund Huang, head of securities research at Credit Suisse.

Speaking at the company’s China investment conference, Huang said the reopening was likely more calculated than surprising.

“It will take some time especially after the party convention and the formation of the new government – which means it will be a more gradual process than overnight, with China fully reopening to the rest of the world,” he said.

– Jie Lee